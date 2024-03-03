Mumbai: Resto-Bar Launches Thali Festival To Treat Foodies With A List Of Authentic Indian Flavours

Foodies in Mumbai would be excited to know about the Thali Festival in the city that has started this March and will continue till the end of the Indian Premier League (May 2024). It is being hosted by the Golden Chimney Restaurant & Bar to put an end to the common question of "Aaj kya khaoge?" By ordering a well-curated Thaali here one can put an end to the confusion and anxiety of what to order on your plate.

The festival offers an exciting culinary journey and promises to tantalise one's taste buds. It happens to be a vibrant celebration of the authentic flavors of India as they serve a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Each Thali comes as a flavourful selection of curries, rice, dals, breads, accompaniments, and a refreshing beverage.

A look into the Thali options

Going Veg

The Veg Thali features the ever-popular Paneer Tikka, a comforting Yellow Dal, rich and creamy Paneer Makhani, fluffy Jeera Rice, a flavorful Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of Chapati, Tandoori Roti, or Naan, crispy Papad, refreshing Chaas, and a sweet ending with Tender Coconut Payasam. Or elevate vegetarian experience with the Veg Maharaja Thali, showcasing Paneer Paprika Tikka for a touch of tandoor magic, the ever-favorite Dal Makhani, Kadhai Paneer for a burst of flavor, Jeera Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, Chaas, and Tender Coconut Payasam.



For Your Chicken Cravings

With their Chicken Thali dive into a treat with Golden Fried Chicken, the robust Chicken Goan Curry, fragrant Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of Chapati, Tandoori Roti, or Neer Dosa, Papad, the tangy Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam. Indulge in the Chicken Maharaja Thali with classic Butter Chicken alongside the fiery Chicken Paprika Tikka, fluffy Jeera Rice, the comforting Dal Makhani, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, Chaas, and Tender Coconut Payasam.

Mutton Masterpiece:

Savour the Mutton Thali with succulent Mutton Seekh Kebab, the fiery Mutton Vindaloo Curry, aromatic Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of Chapati, Tandoori Roti, or Neer Dosa, Papad, the cooling Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam.

Seafood Love

For seafood lovers, explore the Bombil Thali by experiencing the taste of the sea with Bombil Golden Fry, the flavorful Bombil Green Curry, fluffy Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, the soothing Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam.

Dive into the Prawn Thali with a bounty of fresh prawns with Prawns Golden Fry and your choice of Prawn Curry (Ambotik, Green, or Goan), accompanied by Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam. Try out the Surmai Thali to savor the melt-in-your-mouth Surmai Rava Fry and your choice of Surmai Curry (Ambotik or Goan), served with Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam. The pièce de résistance, the Pomfret Thali features the crispy Pomfret Rava Fry, your choice of Pomfret Curry (Ambotik, Green, or Goan), fluffy Steam Rice, Mix Vegetable Sabzi, your choice of bread, Papad, Solkadhi, and Tender Coconut Payasam.