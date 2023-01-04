Mumbai: One of India's biggest jewellery trade show IIJS Signature returns in the city

Just like every year, one of India's biggest jewellery show, IIJS Signature returns to the city. The five-day expo is scheduled to take from from January 5 and will conclude on January 9 at NSE Nesco Complex. The expo brings a more than 1,300 exhibitors on over 2,400 booths where more than 32,000 trade visitors are expected to mark their presence.

There will be international visitors from 43 different countries including USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan among many others. The exhibitions will have gold, gold cz studded jewellery, diamond, gemstone and other studded jewellery, silver jewellery, artefacts and gifting items. loose stones, laboratories and education, and lab grown diamond (loose and jewellery) will be exhibited over five days.

In addition, this year, IIJS Signature along with GJEPC is taking all effort to make the show bigger, better and greener. The expo will be completely carbon-neutral by 2025-26 and this will be the first expo in that direction. All booths at IIJS Signature are pre-fabricated to avoid any wastage.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “With the support of IIJS Signature exhibitors, visitors and all partners and associates, we aim to contribute towards the plantation of trees to reduce the carbon footprint generated by the show. This is in line with the assurance of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to become a net zero carbon neutral country by 2070. I request everyone to come forward and join this initiative to make it a grand success.”

