Mumbai: Love eating Tacos? Check out this Taco eating competition by New York Burrito Company

Brace yourselves for a fiesta of Mexican flavours as you join the New York Burrito Company for an exclusive and tantalising ‘Taco Eating Competition’ all set to be held on Friday, February 10at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. This is the second edition of after the successful launch of this annual event in 2022.

Whether you're a seasoned taco eater or a newcomer to the world of tacos, our ‘Taco Eating Competition’ is the perfect event to showcase your love for this classic Mexican bite. The combination of crunchy, warm tortillas packed with flavourful fillings and fresh toppings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheese, and salsa bring you an opportunity to add extra spice to your Friday. The Taco Eating Competition, with a registration fee of just ₹49/-, patrons can enjoy a limitless supply of tacos and put their eating skills to test.

However, the ultimate test of a true taco lover will be to finish as many tacos as possible within 2 minutes. A winner will be declared in each round of 12 contestants. The top 50 fastest taco eaters will be declared winners of the competition. What’s more, is that every winner takes home a brand-new JBL Bluetooth speaker.

So, if you're a taco fanatic and looking for a fun and exciting way to enjoy your favourite food, New York Burrito Company's Taco Eating Competition is the perfect event for you. Head over to our outlet at the Phoenix Palladium - Lower Parel on the 10th of February 2023 and get ready to chow down!

What: New York Burrito Company’s Ultimate Taco Eating Competition

When: Friday, 10th February 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Slot Pre-booking Mandatory)

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Registration fees: ₹49/- on tacoeatingcontest

