Mumbai: Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship to be held on January 7

Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship is a five-day dance festival and this year, it is happening on January 7 at the police hockey ground in Ghatkopar. The event has been successfully organised for the last 11 years.

The winners of this competition represent India at World Hip Hop Dance Championship, USA. To date, Indian teams were sent to the USA for eight times to compete at the world level against 55 countries.

The Indian team won the Bronze medal twice in 2015 and 2022 at World Hip Hop Dance Championship, USA.

This year auditions were conducted in 20 cities across India and 4000 were shortlisted from over 25000 participants. Only 400 dancers will compete in the Grand Finale on 7th January 2023.

The judges for the competition are from Austria, UK, Hungary and India. The beauty of this competition is anyone can compete in this competition irrespective of background, financial status, etc. Dance is also a sport and they believe it deserves the same respect and support that other sports in India get.