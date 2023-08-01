Mumbai Gig Guide: Start Your August On A Musical Note! From Sachin-Jigar To Bandish; Here Are Our Top Picks

Sachin Jigar Live In Concert

Are you listening to the latest hits 'Tere Vaaste' and 'Aapna Bana Le' on loop? Get ready to groove all night with these songs, as the dynamic singer-composer duo Sachin & Jigar are performing live in the city. From romantic melodies to dance numbers like Kamariya, Nadiyon Paar, Disco Disco, and Dance Basanti, the duo is all ready to make your night memorable.

When: August 6, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 300 onwards

HSBC Bandish - Day 1

Ajay Pohankar and Ashwini Bhide Deshpande are all set to pay tribute to legendary composers. Pohankar, a vocalist of the Kirana gharana for the past six decades, will present select compositions of his mother and Guru, Sushila Pohankar, and Aman Ali Khan, the legendary vocalist-composer of the Bhendibazar Gharana. While Deshpande, popular for her effortless exposition of complex (achhop) ragas, will present some compositions by select composers of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana.

When: August 4, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 600 onwards

HSBC Bandish - Day 2

Experience Ghazal night like never before. Legendary ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas will be performing a tribute to legendary composers, "Galib se Gulzar tak' that will include a bouquet of ghazals, from classic poets like Mirza Ghalib, Meer Taqi Meer, and Daagh Dehlvi to contemporary poets such as Zafar Gorakhpuri, Mumtaz Rashid, Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr, Wasim Barelvi, Zameer Kazmi, Qaisar Ul Jafri, Gulzar and such other noted shayars.

When: August 5, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 600 onwards

HSBC Bandish - Day 3

A tribute to remember! Kavita Krishnamurti, the renowned 'Hawa Hawai' singer, is all set to mesmerise the audience with a bouquet of timeless melodies immortalised by the legendary melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar. The evening's performance will be a tribute to the musical genius of Mangeshkar, featuring compositions by Anil Biswas, C. Ramchandra, Naushad, A. R. Rahman, and Jatin-Lalit. The event will also showcase Meera bhajans, Marathi abhangas, and other regional songs popularized by Mangeshkar.

When: August 6, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 600 onwards

AGAM - Onwards & Upwards Tour

Get ready to witness Carnatic music like never before! AGAM- a popular Bangalore-based band known for its songs such as Manavyalakinchara, Oru Vanchi Paattu, and Thaalolam. The band's music, based on Carnatic style and progressive rock, is something that makes them stand out. To all the music lovers who love fusion music, you just cannot miss this concert.

When: August 5, 8 pm

Where: Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe Avatars

Nothing beats the magical confluence of melody and Kishore Kumar! Relive the golden moments of Bollywood's favourite heroes as avatars of Kishore Kumar's music, with Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosle, Alok Katdare, Bela Sulakhe, Saptak Bhattacharjee, Sriijiit and other talented musicians.

When: August 5, 6 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 399 onwards

HIGHLITE LIVE

End your Friday night with a bang! Get ready to dance your night away with Highlite's music that excites your mind and body. From Diynamic, Steyoyoke, Lost on You to kinetika, Buttress, and many more tracks, the duo will definitely make you groove to their beat.

When: August 11, 8 pm

Where: Secret Cave, Juhu

Entry: INR 499 onwards

