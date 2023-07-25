 Mumbai Gig Guide: Mohammed Rafi To Coldplay Tribute! Here Are Our Top Recommendations
Mumbai Gig Guide: Mohammed Rafi To Coldplay Tribute! Here Are Our Top Recommendations

We've got your live entertainment sorted for the whole week, whether you like Bollywood, Classical, Folk or Pop music.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Raagas Of Rafi By Javed Ali

Javed Ali, needs no introduction to Indian audiences, having delivered several memorable hits including Ishaqzaade, Kajra Re, and Tu Jo Mila. But this time around, he would be paying tribute to the legendary singer-Mohammed Rafi. Javed will be presenting Rafi’s ragas-based songs in a completely different style. It is a must-watch show for all Rafi fans.

When: July 28, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Surnai Theatre`s A Musical Sandstorm

Experience the grandeur of folk music, dance and performance with Surnai Theatre's 'A Musical Sandstorm' joined by legendary actor-singer Ila Arun and her dancers. A total of forty folk artists from Rajasthan will create magic on the occasion of the forty-fifth anniversary of Surnai.

When: July 29, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Broken Echoes: Summer Love Tour

Get ready to be transported into a world of mesmerizing melodies and electrifying beats that will captivate your senses like never before with popular song covers and originals! 'Broken Echoes', a pop band, for an unforgettable evening opened by 'Nidhi Wagle' and accompanied by 'Khevna', as they proudly present their latest song, 'Summer Love.'

When: July 28 and 29, 12 am

Where: Kitty Su, Mumbai

Entry: INR 1100 onwards

SOI Chamber Orchestra

Get ready to experience the gentle charm of Sibelius’s music with Beethoven’s sublime Third Piano Concerto, which is a masterpiece. The Third Piano Concerto, embodying a profound journey from stormy drama to tranquil resolution, will transport you to Nordic landscapes painted with lush, musical brush strokes.

When: July 28, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tribute to Coldplay ft. Livewire

If you’re a Coldplay fan, get ready to experience the musical tribute honouring Coldplay, one of the most successful and well-liked bands of all time. Since their formation in 1996, this British rock group has reached the top of the rock/pop music world in the early 21st Century and have continued to win the hearts of so many with their melodic piano-driven anthems.

When: July 29, 8 pm

Where: HardRock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1000 onwards

article-image

