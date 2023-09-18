Mumbai Gig Guide: From Ghazal Night To Piano Day; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

Swar Ganesh

Celebrate Ganesh Utsav like never before with an evening filled with devotion, as veteran Marathi singer Hrishikesh Ranade, Ashwini Bhide’s disciple and playback singer Yogita Pathak, singer-composer Ajit Vispute and acclaimed tabla player Kedar Pandit join creative forces to bring you a bouquet of devotional songs spanning the eclectic genres of Abhang, Bhavgeet, and Lok Sangeet.

When: September 24, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

`Jazbaat` by Prithvi Gandharv

Remember the goosebumps you got listening to ‘Albela Sajan’ from the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani? The soulful song was rendered by Ghazal exponent Prithvi Gandharv, who is all set to present a blend of curated compositions spanning Indian Semi-classical, Thumri, and Western Classical. Embrace the myriad emotions, or ‘jazbaat’ inspired by the meeting of these powerful schools of music, as an enthralling evening progresses.

When: September 22, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

SOI Autumn 2023: Hussain & Tchaikovsky

A classical event for all! Get ready to witness performances of a triple concerto for sitar, bansuri, and tabla, as tabla soloist Zakir Hussain is all set to perform alongside Niladri Kumar on sitar and Rakesh Chaurasia on bansuri. The event also features Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in the other half of this programme. Alpesh Chauhan, the rising star British conductor of Indian descent, conducts what is sure to be a memorable concert.

When: September 23, 7 pm and September 24, 5pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Mumbai Piano Day

Mumbai Piano Day is back for its eighth edition, featuring some of the finest pianists and keyboard players in the country and from around the world. Curated by the NCPA and Louiz Banks, and covering all genres from jazz, funk to classical, this is an evening you simply cannot miss.

When: September 23, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 300 onwards

CRUISE CONTROL 4.0

How can you miss this opportunity to experience Subh live! Get ready to experience live music by your favourites at Asia's Biggest Cruise Festival - Cruise Control. Sail through the Arabian Sea while experiencing Shubh, DJ Chetas, and Bismil KI Mehmil—all live. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience of a music festival on board a ship in the middle of the ocean!

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Ballard Estate, Green Gate

Entry: INR 65,000 onwards

SOI Autumn 2023: Schumann & Stravinsky

This is an event for all classic lovers! Rising star British conductor of Indian descent, Alpesh Chauhan, leads this programme that opens with Richard Strauss’ Suite from his opera Der Rosenkavalier. One of the most respected cellists of his generation, Steven Isserlis, joins Chauhan and the SOI in Schumann’s cello concerto. The concert concludes with music from Stravinsky’s ballet Petrushka.

When: September 20, 7 pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards