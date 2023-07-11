Mumbai Gig Guide: Classical To Indie Pop Music; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

Confluence Classics Zakir Hussain Rakesh Chaurasia

Maestros Ustad Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia are coming together for a musical event that promises to be a perfect amalgamation of different styles of our rich heritage of Indian classical music. It’s a perfect blend of rhythm and melody.

When: July 15, 7:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Ritviz Concert

Do you love the trending songs like ‘Udd gaye’, ‘Sage’, ‘Liggi’, and ‘Jeet’? Make sure to attend this event where you get to listen to the singer of these hit songs live, the one and only -Ritviz. The internet sensation who effortlessly blended elements of Indian traditional music, hip-hop, and electronica has clocked in over 200 million plays across platforms till date.

When: July 15, 6 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity

Entry: INR 1499 onwards

Sagar wali Qawwali

Get ready to be transformed into another world! Enjoy the melodious performance by Sagar Bhatia at the biggest Qawwali night of the season. The soothing music will simply blow your mind.

When: July 16, 6 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Lok Dayro by Osman and Aamir Mir

Popular Bollywood singer Osman Mir and his son Aamir are all set to blow your mind with the timeless lok dayro, best of Gujarati folk, Sufi, and traditional songs. This performance will see him explore the unique concept that 'music is the therapy of the soul', as he blends together multiple genres.

When: July 13 and July 14, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tribute to AC/DC and Guns N' Roses feat. 2Blue

If you love AC/DC and Guns N' Roses, this event is perfect for you. Bring your friends and family! To witness a musical night and party like a rockstar with 2Blue.

When: July 15, 9 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 500 onwards