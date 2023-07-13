Mumbai: From Matchbox Storytelling to Musical Evening; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Weekend vibes! You can go to watch an interesting play about a personality whose story needs to be heard, Dr Albert Schweitzer or take your talented singer kid to an open mic competitive event. You can even, go to watch a comedy show or a musical storytelling event. A matchbox workshop related to old historic objects is also, a fun learning thing you can do this weekend free of cost.

Play- ‘OGANGA!’ A Tribute to the Life of Dr Albert Schweitzer

Play- ‘OGANGA!’ A Tribute to the Life of Dr Albert Schweitzer |

This tribute explores the saga of a great man, Dr Albert Schweitzer played by Jim Sarbh and directed by Sooni Taraporevala. ‘Oganga!’ brings to life the journey of a man who forsook a comfortable life and felt impelled to live and work as a doctor in the jungles of Equatorial Africa, a man who offered unconditionally, a lifetime of service to the poorest and most wretched of his fellow human beings, with great compassion, humility and love.

When: July 16, 5 pm

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

'Mini Maestros'- Musical Open Mic for Kids

MusoClef Academy of Music in association with Hooted1ce has organised a Open Mic event to provide a safe and supportive platform for kids to showcase their musical abilities and share their passion for music. Participants can either perform solo or collaborate with friends to create musical ensembles. The best performer will win exciting prize.

When: July 15, 6 pm onwards

Where: Funkaar, SAB TV Rd, Andheri (W)

Price: ₹299 onwards

A Musical Storytelling Event

The event by singer-actor-artist Mahima Sogani will include a music concert, comedy acts, and conversations.

When: July 15, 9 pm

Where: Creative Adda 191, Versova, Andheri (W)

Price: ₹299

Tickets can be booked online

Workshop- A Matchbox Zine Of Curious Objects

You can take a closer look at a few curious objects from the Museum's collection - what clues are they hiding about their stories? Who made these objects? What was their purpose? And how did they reach the Museum? The workshop will guide participants to read object histories and tell their stories through a miniature matchbox zine.

When: July 15, 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Free event, open to all above 8 years

Stand Up Comedy

That Comedy Club has been around for 7 years and they are celebrating with some of the finest Comedians in the country like Kanan Gill, Rahul Subramanian, Anirban Dasgupta, Urooj Ashfaq and Siddharth Dudeja this weekend.

When: July 15, 5:30 & 8 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹ 999 onwards

Duration: 1hr 30mins

Tickets can be booked online

Read Also 8 Delicious Indian Thalis Every Foodie Will Relish