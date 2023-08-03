Mumbai: 5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend Free Of Cost With Your Friends | FPJ

This weekend is all about celebrating friendship and spending quality time with your friends. You can refresh your best memories with your friends by visiting a storytelling event or can also, visit an art exhibition. Enjoying beer while having fun conversations with friends is another thing you can do along with a quiz event on International Beer Day. There is a jazz musical evening and if you are a book lover, you can go to the book fair with your friend and buy your favourite books.

Storytelling Event- Socials Reunion- Friendship Day Special

Some amazing storytellers will narrate stories around friends and friendships and take you back on the memory lanes of those days you miss.

When: August 6, 3 pm

Where: Khar Social, Khar (W)

Price: Free event

Beer, Records & Quiz Event On International Beer Day

International Beer Day is a celebration on the first Friday of every August. Hapi Beer (Bandra) is organising for a fun event- Beer, Records and A Quiz. There would also, be a session on the history of beer and they are providing special discounts on food and beverage.

When: August 4, 4 pm- August 5, 1 am

Where: HAPI Beer Co., near Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (W)

Price: Free entry

Art Exhibition at Taj Mahal Palace

A solo exhibition on modernist Prabhakar Barwe- 'Between Object & Space' includes watercolours, drawings, paintings, textiles, and sculpture.

Prabhakar Barwe (1936 – 1995) was a highly accomplished artist who experimented with techniques and styles, adapted technology, used enamel paint, and intellectualised art practice (even writing a manifesto, Kora Canvas, in the form of a book) but most of all liked to provoke viewers into thinking about objects and their relationship to us.

When: Ongoing till August 26, multiple timings from 11 am- 6 pm

Duration: 1 hour

Where: DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bandar

Price: Free Of Cost

Jazz Musical Evening

International Blues Music Day will be celebrated on August 5, Saturday at Records.coffee; where you can enjoy Saturday night blues with jazz, soul and blues classics on records. Special offers on cocktails will also, be provided.

When: August 5, 7 pm

Where: Records.coffee by Veranda, Bandra (W)

Price: Free event

Book Fair

Lock-The-Box-Sale event where you can collect all your favourite books in a box and buy them at a comparatively cheaper price.

When: Ongoing till August 6, 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad (W)

Price: Free event