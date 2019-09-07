Multi-talented Young Lifestyle Influencer Anas Khan is Making Buzz B-town

The entrepreneurship skills of the youth of our country have been increasing day by day. Every day we see some young has come up with something new and creative and leading the youth by example. Anas Khan is one such young boy from New Delhi who is a young entrepreneur who is blowing up social media these days with his amazing skills and work. At such a young age of 17 Anas is displaying great entrepreneur skills which is really fascinating. While most of the youngster at his age engage in just studies and fun activities, Anas Khan is busy building his empire. Anas Khan is a multi-talented young guy who does the multiple thing with ease. He is a Digital Marketer, YouTube Vlogger, Crypto investor, Entrepreneur and he has very good sense of business too. Not only that he does all these things together but he is an expert in all these. He has been doing digital marketing from quite sometime and provides various digital marketing services. Anas has pretty deep knowledge about crypto currencies and Blockchain technology. He is considered a very smart crypto investor. Even after doing so many things in his life and being a busy teenager. Anas Khan doesnt miss out on having fun like a normal teenager. Just like any normal youngsters he loves to play video games on his Play Station. He also likes to play snooker in his free time. Anas is very conscious about his health and fitness and for that, he regularly does Gyming and swimming to stay fit and keep his body in shape. Anas hopes to become a really a big Businessman and Youtuber in future and he is working really hard for his dream each day. He is really an inspiration for the youth of our country. The way he is working hard for himself and leading a life with an aim is something really idol for all the youth of our country.