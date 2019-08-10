Mukul Arora's Ejaaz Couture gives charismatic designs for grooms and brides

Fashion designing is all about making the best use of one's creativity and skills. It is something people of all ages and generations enjoy. Being creative and passionate about fashion helps you to build a fantastic career, and it gives you limelight too because style is one of the most trending business in the world today.

Mukul Arora a new name in the world of fashion. Making everyone his fan with his chic fashion sense. Whether its casual wears or Bridal wears, grooms wear, festival wear or general collection. Very few artists are close to his work.

Mukul's styling correctly defines Indian wear as he gives a perfect ethnic look with vibrant colours and embroidery, which is a mix of traditional and modern designs.

He is famous for giving timeless designs from his collection. He is now becoming the youngest designer who is getting colossal recognition worldwide for his work. Mukul's work and the name have become a brand in seven years. Mukul always knew that he wanted to grow and fashion designer, so he left his job and started his own business when he was only 24. Support of family helped him to achieve this big in his life.

Mukul Arora started his venture as a fashion designer and named it Ejaaz Couture. You might be guessing the meaning of Ejaaz well it means Miracle and its a Farsi word. Well, we have no doubt he is creating miracles for brides and grooms which is making their day special with his designed clothes on the auspicious day of bride and groom.

Mukul Arora always listens to his client's preferences, requirements and even decor specifications and all. According to that, he plans his designs so that it looks perfect on the day.

His designed clothes have reached to many countries now, and every Indian outside India prefers him for their wedding day. He is currently ruling the fashion world from seven years. Many A grade families of India and outside India are his regular clients.