Motivational Influencer Seedless Rich enters into Bollywood as short film director!

Seedless Rich, a successful entrepreneur and motivation influencer, has headed to India to make some inspiring stories which can be connected to the masses.

His past short movies have been very successful and have helped him garner enough fame to grab the eyeballs of Indian producers.

With the increasing trend of web series in India, his short movies can do wonders and create a huge impact here. With the enormous success of Sacred Games and Mirzapur in India, many producers are planning similar series and short films which can be easily connected with the common people.

This trend helped Seedless grab the attention of Indian filmmakers who are looking for some change in the regular flavour. "I have been approached by a few of the filmmakers from Bollywood who want to work on some sort of short story with me which they can use to connect with the audiences on Netflix and other web series platforms," he said.

"I am really looking forward to this opportunity and wishing to utilise it to the fullest extent. I want to be here as I see a lot of scope in this ever blooming Hindi film industry. Web series have just added another flavour to this industry which has a following of about a billion people around the world," he added.

With the kind of short films he has made in the past, it is apparent that he is going to excel in India as well.

He, however, is willing to work with some of the finest Bollywood actors who include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. He is also wishing to direct a film someday under the Yash Raj Films banner.

"I am coming here with a lot of hopes. I want to prove myself and get a chance to work with some of the greatest actors this industry has today. I would love with work with Nawazuddin, Akshay, Big B and Mr Perfectionist Aamir if given a chance. It will be a dream come true if I get a chance to direct a movie under YRF banner," he wished.

Let us hope that he creates good short films and movies in his career and entertains the Indian as well as world audience with his craft.