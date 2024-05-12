Mother’s Day: 6 Gifts To Brighten Up Her Day

Special gift boxes

This Mother’s Day, delight your mom with something thoughtful from Kama Ayurveda. Indulge her in the brand’s exquisite Ayurvedic beauty essentials – from luxurious youth sculpting face oils to everyday must-haves, these are the ideal gifts to spoil her. The products are all botanical-powered formulations in modern textures, adding a touch of Ayurvedic goodness to her skincare routine. They have many options like- Rose Essential Gift Box, Radiance Box, as well as a Mother’s Day Box that features the benefits of turmeric and rose water. Moreover, the box also offers flexibility with its customizable medium-sized empty box.

Price: Rs 1,150 onwards

Availability: kamaayurveda.in

Sleeping masks for radiance

Give your beloved mothers the gift of radiant beauty with skincare that elevates her glow to new heights. Laneige Bouncy and Firm formula not only improves the appearance of wrinkles but also temporarily tightens pores, leaving your complexion refined and revitalized. Dive into a soothing and reparative experience as this mask helps restore and strengthen your skin's moisture barrier. Let her indulge in the luxurious sensation of pampering herself, knowing she deserves every bit of love and care. Celebrate her timeless beauty and unwavering strength with skincare that reflects her inner and outer radiance.

Price: Rs 1,300 to 2,600

Availability: Nykaa.com

Perfect bottle of wine

Make cherished memories this Mother's Day with a bottle of Sula Vineyards wine. Raise a glass together, savor the rich flavors, and celebrate the special bond. The various options include: The Source Moscato, which is lightly sparkling with expressive notes of citrus, lychee and peach; the Pinot Noir with its light ruby-red hue and the alluring aromas of red cherries and raspberries; the Chenin Blanc Reserve which is an elegant wine that boasts aromatic notes of pear, pineapple, and citrus; the Grenache Rosé, India's premier Rosé; or the RĀSĀ Cabernet Sauvignon which is an elegant, complex, and meticulously structured wine that captivates with enchanting aromas of dark fruits and berries.

Price: Rs 1,050 onwards

Availability: sulavineyards.com

Leather Handbags

Brune & Bareskin presents their latest collection to honor the remarkable women who inspire us every day. This Collection is a tribute to their unwavering strength, boundless love, and enduring grace. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using only the finest quality leather, each piece in this collection embodies sophistication, versatility, and functionality. The diverse range of options include totes for daily errands, a sleek crossbody for evening soirées, or a stylish micro mini bag for those on-the-go moments.

Price: On Request

Availability voganow.com and offline stores

K-Beauty makeup and skincare

Pamper the special woman in your life with the gift of indulgence from Etude, a leading Korean beauty brand. Etude's curated selection offer the perfect way for you to show how much you care and help your mother achieve a radiant, youthful glow. Surprise her with the best-selling moisturizers and sheet masks infused with nourishing botanical extracts. Or a complete makeup refresh with trendy eyeshadow palettes.

Price: Rs 1000 on average

Availability: Nykaa.com

Fine Jewellery

camera11

Celebrate the enduring bond with your mother by gifting her beautiful pieces from Irasva Fine Jewellery's captivating collection. Irasva invites you to explore a range of enchanting pendant sets and stunning rings that embody sophistication and style, making them perfect gifts to express your love and appreciation. Each piece is a work of art, blending luxury with sentimentality to create a gift that will be cherished forever.

Price: On Request

Available: irasva.com and offline stores