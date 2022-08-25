Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Mother Teresa Quotes |

Mother Teresa is a name that reflects love, care and kindness to the core. She was one of the purest souls who dedicated her entire life for the wellbeing of others.

Mother ‘Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu was born on 26th August 1910 in Skopje, which is now the capital of Macedonia. Mother Teressa was only 12 when she decided to dedicate her life to God. It was a religious call. A

She served many poor and destitute, including Leprosy, Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS patients. She was honoured in the Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

Noble Prize winner Mother Teresa's has inspired people with her words and deeds and changed many lives. This year on August 26, we observe her 112th birth anniversary.

Take a look at some quotes by her:

“Peace begins with a smile.”

“We fear the future because we are wasting today.”

“When you don’t have anything, then you have everything.”

“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.”

“Work without love is slavery.”

“Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life.”

“Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home.”