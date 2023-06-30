 Monsoon Special: Enjoy The Rainy Season With These Easy and Lip-Smacking Recipes
Monsoon Special: Enjoy The Rainy Season With These Easy and Lip-Smacking Recipes

Monsoon Special: Enjoy The Rainy Season With These Easy and Lip-Smacking Recipes

Looking for something to do this monsoon season? Why not try your hand at some delicious and easy recipes! From snacks to main dishes, we've got you covered. So what are you waiting for? Get cooking!

Friday, June 30, 2023
article-image

After a rather long summer, Mumbai finally gets a respite from the sweltering heat. What better way to enjoy the rains than a plate of hot meal. From Thai Curry and Rice to Chinese Noodles and Mexican Black Bean Rice, we bring you a list of easy-to-make recipes by Chef Rahul Newar, Head Chef White Light Food that you can try at home over the weekend.

Jain Black Bean Rice

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp Oil

  • 1 Bowl Rice

  • 1 Broccoli

  • Corn

  • 1 Green bell pepper

  • 1 tbsp Jain Black Bean Sauce

Method:

• Heat up some oil in a pan.

• Add rice and vegetables to the pan, and sauté them

• Pour in our Black Bean sauce

• Mix well

• Serve hot

Ramen Noodles with Chill Oil

Ingredients:

  • 1 Packet Noodles

  • 1 or 2 tbsp of Chilli Oil

  • 1 Green bell pepper

  • 1 Cabbage

  • 1 Carrot

  • 1 teaspoon of salt

Method:

• Heat water in a pan

• Toss in your favourite noodles

• Pour a generous amount of our Chilli Oil

• Next, toss in some chopped vegetables

• Top it off with some fresh spring onions and our Chilli Oil

• Serve hot and enjoy!

Thai Red Curry Rice

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp salt

  • 2 tbsp Thai curry paste

  • 1 broccoli

  • 1 carrot

  • Mushrooms

  • Baby Corn

  • Coconut Milk

  • 1 Red bell pepper

Method:

• Boil some water and add a pinch of salt

• Add in the mix of your favorite vegetables

• Add 2 tbsp of our Thai Curry paste

• Pour in coconut milk and give everything a good stir

• Serve the curry with a steaming bowl of rice

article-image

