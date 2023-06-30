Monsoon Special: Enjoy The Rainy Season With These Easy and Lip-Smacking Recipes

After a rather long summer, Mumbai finally gets a respite from the sweltering heat. What better way to enjoy the rains than a plate of hot meal. From Thai Curry and Rice to Chinese Noodles and Mexican Black Bean Rice, we bring you a list of easy-to-make recipes by Chef Rahul Newar, Head Chef White Light Food that you can try at home over the weekend.

Jain Black Bean Rice

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Oil

1 Bowl Rice

1 Broccoli

Corn

1 Green bell pepper

1 tbsp Jain Black Bean Sauce

Method:

• Heat up some oil in a pan.

• Add rice and vegetables to the pan, and sauté them

• Pour in our Black Bean sauce

• Mix well

• Serve hot

Ramen Noodles with Chill Oil

Ingredients:

1 Packet Noodles

1 or 2 tbsp of Chilli Oil

1 Green bell pepper

1 Cabbage

1 Carrot

1 teaspoon of salt

Method:

• Heat water in a pan

• Toss in your favourite noodles

• Pour a generous amount of our Chilli Oil

• Next, toss in some chopped vegetables

• Top it off with some fresh spring onions and our Chilli Oil

• Serve hot and enjoy!

Thai Red Curry Rice

Ingredients:

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp Thai curry paste

1 broccoli

1 carrot

Mushrooms

Baby Corn

Coconut Milk

1 Red bell pepper

Method:

• Boil some water and add a pinch of salt

• Add in the mix of your favorite vegetables

• Add 2 tbsp of our Thai Curry paste

• Pour in coconut milk and give everything a good stir

• Serve the curry with a steaming bowl of rice