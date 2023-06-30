Monsoon Special: Enjoy The Rainy Season With These Easy and Lip-Smacking Recipes

After a rather long summer, Mumbai finally gets a respite from the sweltering heat. What better way to enjoy the rains than a plate of hot meal. From Thai Curry and Rice to Chinese Noodles and Mexican Black Bean Rice, we bring you a list of easy-to-make recipes by Chef Rahul Newar, Head Chef White Light Food that you can try at home over the weekend.
Jain Black Bean Rice
Ingredients:
2 tbsp Oil
1 Bowl Rice
1 Broccoli
Corn
1 Green bell pepper
1 tbsp Jain Black Bean Sauce
Method:
• Heat up some oil in a pan.
• Add rice and vegetables to the pan, and sauté them
• Pour in our Black Bean sauce
• Mix well
• Serve hot
Ramen Noodles with Chill Oil
Ingredients:
1 Packet Noodles
1 or 2 tbsp of Chilli Oil
1 Green bell pepper
1 Cabbage
1 Carrot
1 teaspoon of salt
Method:
• Heat water in a pan
• Toss in your favourite noodles
• Pour a generous amount of our Chilli Oil
• Next, toss in some chopped vegetables
• Top it off with some fresh spring onions and our Chilli Oil
• Serve hot and enjoy!
Thai Red Curry Rice
Ingredients:
1 tbsp salt
2 tbsp Thai curry paste
1 broccoli
1 carrot
Mushrooms
Baby Corn
Coconut Milk
1 Red bell pepper
Method:
• Boil some water and add a pinch of salt
• Add in the mix of your favorite vegetables
• Add 2 tbsp of our Thai Curry paste
• Pour in coconut milk and give everything a good stir
• Serve the curry with a steaming bowl of rice
