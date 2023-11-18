Miss Universe 2023: Know When And Where To Watch The Beauty Pageant Finale | Instagram/ Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2023 is back, with over 84 women contesting for the beauty pageant at the 72nd edition of the most coveted beauty pageant to be held on November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador (according to Indian standard time Sunday, November 19), to once again celebrate women around the world. With participants from 84 countries vying for the coveted title and aiming to succeed last year's victor, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States, the stage is set for a remarkable competition.

Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Chandigarh who clinched the 2023 Miss Diva Universe title, will be representing India on the international stage. Sharda, an alumna of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), adds an extra layer of accomplishment to her profile.

The grand pageant will be hosted by a dynamic trio of TV presenters, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, while 12-time Grammy winner John Legend will be adding musical flair to the event.

The selection of the next Miss Universe will involve a series of events, including personal statements, in-depth interviews, and presentations featuring evening gowns and swimwear.

Groundbreaking moments

The 72nd Miss Universe contest promises groundbreaking moments, with contestants like Maria Camila Avella Montanez (Colombia) and Michelle Cohn (Guatemala) breaking barriers as the first mothers and married women to compete in the pageant.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle (Netherlands) and Marina Machete (Portugal) are set to make history as the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following the pioneering steps of Angela Ponce in 2018, representing Spain.

When and Where to watch in India

For viewers in India, the final competition will be broadcast on the Miss Universe YouTube channel and its X account, commencing at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 19. International viewers can catch the live stream on Live Bash, while audiences in the United States and other countries can tune in to Roku Channel and Telemundo for the live broadcast of the pageant.

