Misal Pav named one of the best 'Traditional Vegan Dishes' in the world

Get App
Foreign delicacies dominated the top 10, including guacamole, hummus, and spaghetti aglio e olio.

Misal Pav | File

Misal Pav, the famous Maharashtrian dish, is named one of the World's best-rated vegan dishes. Taste Atlas,  a food guide platform, recently announced its list of the World's best-rated vegan dishes. About 7 Indian dishes have ranked in the Top 50 list.

While foreign delicacies dominated the top 10, including guacamole, hummus, and spaghetti aglio e olio, Misal Pav took the top spot from India and was ranked at number 11 in the list of the World's Best Traditional Vegan Dishes.

Rajma and Aloo Gobi, two other delicacies from India, are ranked 20th and 22nd, respectively, in the list of the world's top vegan foods. Masala Vada, a well-known treat from Tamil Nadu, is ranked at number 27. Bhelpuri and Rajma Chawal are among the top-rated vegan dishes in the world, ranking 37 and 41, respectively.

For the unversed, Misav Pav is a famous Maharashtrian dish; the term 'Misal' describes a hot curry-like dish often made with moth beans, onions, chivda, etc. The most popular accompaniment to misal is pav, a bread that is widely accessible in the western states of India.

article-image

