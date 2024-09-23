Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends

Milan Fashion Week 2024 | Instagram

The extravagant Milan Fashion Week 2024, which commenced on September 17 in Italy, has truly set the stage for Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends. With an impressive showcase of ethereal collections and artistic couture, designers are pushing boundaries and making bold statements that are sure to leave a lasting impact. Here are trends that we spotted at the Milan Fashion Week runway that can go big in the upcoming year!

Chic Corporate-Core

Corporate core has always been a thing for the professional who loves adorning chic and sophisticated attire to work. Even designers on the runway fully embraced the corporate trend to showcase flowing silhouettes blending with formal staples like blazers, shirts and trousers. Notably, the luxury label Armani highlighted "corp-core" in their collection by merging relaxed fabrics with structured designs.

Skin-Baring Cutouts

There have been mixed feelings about cut-out ensembles. However, when it's done with elegance, the cut-out redefines the beauty of the couture. Depicting that, Creative Director Fausto Puglisi kicked off Roberto Cavalli's show with a stunning array of all-white looks before transitioning to breathtaking pieces featuring the brand's signature skin-baring cut-outs at the Milan Fashion Week this year. And we can hope for more in the coming season!

Sheer Beauty

If you think you've had your fill of sheer looks this year, think again. We're now getting a peek at the upcoming fashion trends, and sheer couture is set to dominate. Even well-known brands like Fendi are embracing lingerie-inspired fashion, featuring a wide range of sheer dresses, skirts, and tops.

Bling season is back

Bling season is officially coming in! At the Gucci, Fendi and Prada shows, couturiers embraced sequins, beaded fringe and a dazzling array of shimmering silhouettes, leading to a return of maximal and bling fashion to the streets.

Past blends Future

Prada's couture line effortlessly blended past and future, showcasing one of the standout trends for 2025. The label revived the timeless 90's styles, including suede jackets and golf hats, while adding a contemporary twist with distressed leather and cowboy boots. If you are looking to stand out at the event, take a cue from these trends and blend the retro style with modernity.