Milad Hatam Abadi a Young Entrepreneur and Stock Broker From India Turned Instagram Star

Milad Abadi is a 22 years Old Instagram Star from Mumbai, India. He was in love with football and played in various teams at the youth and juvenile levels for independence in Tehran, but because of financial misery he was barred from continuing football. He he lived in an ordinary family, he worked besides his studying and sports, something that made him millionaire as he said. He had a great deal in the field of currency exchange and stock exchange, and at the age of 18, he opened his own exchange center at the Ferdowsi mall and made a lot of progress in the short term. After that he went to Kish Island and began to work in tourism field. He graduated in computer science. The first video clip from Hatam Abadi was shown in Kish, belong a girl on the Internet, and then quickly released throughout the Instagram, from Milad Hatam Abadi, with this title M.R Coach.

Since his performance on IG, he became a popular comedian by playing live shows on Instagram and entertainment, and he has found a lot of fans on Instagram by doing funny things. Along his reputation on Instagram, Hatam Abadi, with his start ups and Internet business, become able to be a young millionaire and prominent, and he said all of his good life and progress owes now is related to the hard works since his childhood.

He has managed to attract many fans over the years on Instagram, if you look at the Instagram Explore page, you'll definitely see the awesome videos of him. You can see the short clips of Milad Hatam Abadi on his Instagram page. The characters and challenges of the Milad are very interesting for many people and are heavily followed by their videos.

Type of work:

Most of Hatam Abadi’s performances are based on improvisation satire and spontaneously making subjects in a way that almost all of the humorous contents are created during the program. Improvisation plays an effect role in making the performance believable and since a public aspect is given to the show, it would be comprehended by the audience easier.Improvisation satire is not based on performing the comedy based on written notes, but it is raised from an especial comedy technique, which is based on considering all subjects. Improviser’s mind must be equipped by a sufficient number of humorous subjects, jokes, satires and humors so that by making use of them, his creative mind and his personal taste, he would be able to simultaneously carry out the performance and do the storytelling. Improvisation is considered as one of the strengths of the Iranian stand-up comedian and presenter, which is also frequently seen in the performance of global comedians.