Mickey Mehta Writes About Managing Hay Fever

Allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, is a prevalent allergy affecting millions in India. It involves inflammation of the nasal passages triggered by the immune system's hypersensitivity to airborne allergens. Although non-life-threatening, untreated hay fever can substantially impair one's quality of life and productivity. The National Centre for Biotechnology states that between 20% and 30% of Indians are known to suffer from allergic rhinitis.

According to a 2023 article in Clin Exp Allergy, allergic rhinitis (AR) affects around 22% of adolescents in India. However, the true burden of AR in India may be misrepresented due to a lack of epidemiological studies, especially in rural and suburban areas. Allergic rhinitis, a prevalent allergic condition, entails inflammation of the nasal passages triggered by exposure to allergens. Despite its potential to disrupt daily life, implementing effective management techniques such as allergen avoidance and medication can mitigate symptoms and enhance overall wellness.

Symptoms

Allergic rhinitis typically peaks during the second and fourth decades of life before gradually diminishing. Its symptoms include sneezing, a runny nose, nasal itching, and nasal obstruction. Allergic reactions are at their height during spring and summer when pollen counts rise. The summer hay-cutting season is particularly notorious for triggering allergies, with grasses and specific weeds acting as primary triggers.

Causes of Allergic rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis arises mainly due to exposure to allergens, which are substances capable of inciting allergic reactions in vulnerable individuals. Typical allergens involve pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, and specific foods. Upon entering the body, these allergens prompt the immune system to misinterpret them as threats, prompting the release of defensive chemicals such as histamine. Consequently, this immune reaction instigates inflammation within the nasal passages, manifesting in symptoms like sneezing, itching, nasal congestion, and a runny nose.

Care with Homeopathy

Homeopathic remedies offer substantial relief to individuals suffering from allergic rhinitis, offering not only temporary alleviation but also the prospect of long-term resolution for nasal allergies. These treatments often employ highly diluted natural substances that, in higher concentrations, might induce symptoms akin to allergic rhinitis.

Solanum Lycopus 6 c, Allium Cepa 30 c and Sabadilla 30 c are useful medicines for allergic rhinitis.

Lifestyle changes

Implementing lifestyle changes can be instrumental in effectively managing allergic rhinitis and diminishing symptom severity. To start, allergen avoidance is key, identify and minimize exposure to triggers like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, and certain foods. Nasal irrigation with saline solutions facilitates the clearance of allergens from nasal passages, easing congestion. Moreover, maintaining proper personal hygiene, restricting outdoor activities during high pollen periods, and embracing an anti-inflammatory diet rich in berries, leafy greens, quinoa, brown rice, oats, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds can provide additional relief from allergic rhinitis symptoms.

Allergic rhinitis, a common allergy, triggers inflammation in the nasal passages upon exposure to allergens. A combination of homoeopathic remedies and lifestyle changes is usually required for the effective management of allergic rhinitis. Seeking guidance from a qualified homeopath is crucial when considering treatment for allergic rhinitis.