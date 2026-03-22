'MI Premium Jersey, Bat Signatured By All Players'; Inside Mumbai Indians Gift Box | Instagram @left_handed_pov

Even before IPL 2026 begins, the Mumbai Indians have kick-started celebrations with a special surprise for their loyal fanbase. Gold members and select influencers attending The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience were treated to exclusive gift hampers packed with premium merchandise.

An influencer recently shared an unboxing reel, offering a glimpse into the thoughtfully curated kit. The hamper arrived in a sleek string backpack and featured a branded oversized T-shirt adorned with Mumbai Indians-themed graphic elements and coded stickers. One of the standout items was a unique “magic” cup, designed with MI branding, that lights up when filled with a beverage, adding a fun, interactive twist for fans.

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In addition to influencer kits, Gold members of the franchise received an even more premium package. Another viral reel showcased the exclusive Gold kit, which included a special box containing an official membership envelope with a Gold membership card, as well as a stylish MI denim cap.

The highlight of the box, however, was the coveted Mumbai Indians premium jersey for the 2026 season and a cricket bat signed by all current squad members, making it a collector’s dream. Completing the set were an MI flag and a poster featuring the team’s powerful slogan, “Duniya Hila Denge Hum.”

The gifting frenzy comes alongside the Mumbai Indians’ larger fan engagement push through The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience, a first-of-its-kind festival blending cricket, music, and entertainment. The event saw star players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav interacting with fans and enjoying live performances by artists such as DIVINE and Nucleya.

With the Mumbai Indians set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, the franchise is leaving no stone unturned to build excitement. As they aim to end their five-year title drought and chase a record sixth trophy, even fans are now all set to support their team.