Mexico's Finest & No.1 Bar From The World's 50 Best Bars To Take Over Slink & Bardot In Mumbai

Get ready for an unforgettable night of cocktails as Handshake, Mexico City’s no.1 ranked bar in the World’s 50 Best Bars, is all set to take over the bar at Slink & Bardot, Mumbai on November 14th and 15th from 8 PM onwards! This iconic takeover promises two evenings of unmatched cocktail artistry, bringing the energy, creativity, and flavour innovations that have made Handshake a global sensation.

The takeover will feature four of Handshake’s most celebrated signature cocktails, crafted with artistry and precision. The Mexi-Thai cocktail offers a unique blend of Don Julio Tequila Blanco with coconut oil, Makrut leaves distillation, and a cherry tomato water cordial, topped with basil oil drops for an aromatic finish. In the Olive Oil Gimlet, the flavours of Don Julio Tequila Blanco are enriched with olive oil, Lillet Blanc, and a green apple juice cordial, making it a complex yet refreshing twist on the classic gimlet, garnished with olives.

The Orange Blossom cocktail introduces a mix of Don Julio Tequila Reposado with jasmine tea, vanilla, and a touch of orange blossom essence, resulting in a beautifully balanced milk punch. Lastly, the Jasmine cocktail blends Don Julio Tequila Blanco with jasmine tea and lemon, offering a smooth, refreshing milk punch that will leave an unforgettable impression.

Meet the Stars Behind the Bar, Head Bartender Javier Rodríguez brings an unparalleled expertise in mixology. Originally a biology graduate, Javier’s dedication led him to the top of the bartending world, now at the helm of Handshake. Alongside him is Daniela Jardon, who quickly rose from bartender to Laboratory Manager at Handshake, where she experiments with innovative flavours and techniques.

Event Details

Where: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village, Mumbai, Maharashtra

When: November 14th & 15th

Time: 8.00pm onwards

Handshake, a renowned cocktail bar in Mexico City, opened its doors in 2018. Born out of a casual conversation between two friends, the bar quickly gained recognition for its innovative and expertly crafted cocktails.

The bar's vintage decor, featuring black walls, plush armchairs, and elegant chandeliers, adds to its inviting ambiance. Whether you're seeking a quiet evening or a lively night out, Handshake offers a memorable experience.