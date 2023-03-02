Men or Women? Know who snacks more to fill their cravings

Who snacks more? Men or women? The dispute has been ongoing for a while now and just doesn't seem to get resolved.

While there are many perceptions about women being calorie conscious, there are days when their eating pattern is driven by moods—especially before, during their menstrual cycle.

Men on the other hand are considered to be heavy eaters or not much conscious of what they eat, unless they are athletes or in a job that requires them to be fit.

According to a survey by Godrej Yummiez, 76 percent women snack more than once a day, while 74 percent of men do the same. This indicates a relatively (2%) higher count of women snacking more than men. The report attempts to bring out such interesting insights about the attitudes and perceptions of people when it comes to snacks and snacking.

Throwing light on the food-mood connection of genders, the report reveals that 74 per cent women snack more when they are happy, i.e. 4 per cent more as compared to men (70 per cent) and 60 per cent women snack more when they are sad, i.e. 8 per cent more as compared to men (52 per cent)

An aspect that came up in this study was that of snacks and main course meal timings merging or overlapping. 64 per cent of males & 67 per cent of females confessed to indulging in anytime snacking. Recall or association of snacks with 'meals' is a very interesting finding of this study. Forty-six per cent of males and 53 per cent of females associates snacking with a mini meal.

We can now draw the conclusion that snacking is perceived as a mood enhancer by both genders, emphasising the relationship between emotions and snacking.

