Meet young businessman and society leader of Rajput community - Jayvirsinh Gohil

Jayvirsinh Gohil is Gujarat-based businessman who heads multiple companies and is always ready to do anything for his Rajput community. Jayvirsinh has lend a helping hand by providing food for flood-affected areas in monsoon season, free education for poor families. He has also donated money in many organizations and charitable trusts.

Jayvirsinh’s multiple businesses include Jaydeep Construction Company, Sainath Construction, which deals with road and bridge construction. He is one of the leading government contractors to have built the city’s highways, bridges and roads. He heads the 3 hot mix plant, 2 ready mix concrete plant in and around Gujarat.

Jayvirsinh is also the founder of Jaydeep Stone, a household name in the construction work of state highways, national highways and all types of projects. He is also famous on social media like Facebook and Instragram.