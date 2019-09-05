Meet the super talented founders of urban asian, Amar Syal & Aman Syal

We had a chance to chat with Amar and Aman Syal who shared their tips on how to grow enterprises and multi-million dollar brands. The twin brothers are known for having revolutionized the ability for startups to grow. Amar & Aman were one of the first partners of Myspace in 2003/2004 helping launch their music division Myspace Music before it was sold to FOX in 2005. Myspace was the largest social networking site in the world from 2005 to 2008.

Fast forward to 2017, Amar & Aman became initial seed investors in Create Music Group investing a total of a quarter-million dollars to the Hollywood, CA-based startup on digital rights management. The company is expected to be valued at more than $100m by 2020.

“Working for major corporations such as FOX and Disney, I’ve gained a lot of experience on how to best launch and market new projects and companies across any social media landscape,” said Amar Syal. “With my experience at Sony Entertainment, I’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented individuals, and always look to help others succeed in their marketing needs no matter what industry they are in,” stated Aman Syal.

With an entrepreneurial mindset, Amar & Aman have founded and developed their own start-up companies including

- Pet Republic - developed the first water soluble vitamin water liquid 'Sips' for dogs and cats

- LED Wheels – self-powered display wheel for cars, which displays images and animations while cruising at speeds of above 30 miles per hour. There is absolutely no wiring or special installation needed -- all plug and play including a remote control that keeps the images on or off.

- Urban Asian Music - manage, market, promote, and develop South Asian talent based in the US. We've executive produced projects including 'Phone' by Mickey Singh & Upside Down, 'Rooftop Party' by Amar Sandhu, 'Got it All' Ft. The Prophe-C & Sunny Leone by Upside Down, Cyclone by Jaz Dhami, and more -- gathering over 100m combined views worldwide.

In 2020, Amar & Aman plan to launch their own record label called PRYME and executive produce projects for American based talent to a global market.