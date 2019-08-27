Meet the guy behind Mission Mangal fiber optic technology Dominic Leblanc

Dominic Leblanc from Canada Quebec is a Fiber optic specialist and is quickly turning one of the most resourceful men in his industry. Dominic has been a specialist in fiber optics for several years.

He has thorough knowledge and years of experience in telecommunications and computer networking purpose around the world.

His passion for the field generated from childhood as Leblanc knew what he wanted to achieve has gone to persuaded his passion leaving no stone unturned he achieved his goal of becoming a part of Fiber optics.

Apart from that Dominic Leblanc has his interest in photography and travels across the world grasping a number of people’s interest with his astounding photography skills.

When asked about the same Dominic says “I’ve always loved taking photographs. It’s truly a blessing to be able to see the world differently through the lens of a camera.

It’s a hobby I truly enjoy and will continue to do well into the future.”

Dominic presenting his skills and tremendous knowledge in the Fibre Optic Technology paved way for the making of an inspirational movie Mission Mangal inspiring a number of people who are willing to make their career in the field.