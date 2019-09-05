Meet Sunil Yadav a young boy who is producing a short film

Sunil Kumar Yadav is a challenging individual and his determination towards life goals helped him to go into a film industry known as Bollywood where he is going to produce a film on a dark character and started making sense of how to showcase as a brat youngster and got his hands on this field at a youthful age.

After a specific period, he got into some type of reality check and digital access was a plus point for him to cross-check and exchange ideas with a survey in December 2017 where he started asking people online what kind of story usually attracts them.

In the wake of achieving success, his luck took a change where his buddies transformed into enemies as his companions ended up being dishonest and started to raise false scripting against him. To be a part of his fortune, his family always helped him and trust him who became a supporter and backbone in his journey. At this specific point of life, he was totally broken, with no friends and everything became hopeless in front of his eyes he needs someone with whom he can talk and share his thoughts but none of his friends turned helpful.

The great part about this movie is that it is written by Bollywood actor Arsh Bajwa who did his debut in the movie “Running Shaadi” with famous actress Taapsee Pannu in 2017. Furthermore, Sunil Kumar Yadav is going on screen by performing a little role in the movie to explain digital exposure in an interesting way.

This movie is expected to go on screens in the month of November and the locations decided for shooting are Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.