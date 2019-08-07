Meet Sharon Kodan a name in Indian Fashion Blogging Industry which is on its verge of making it big

Sharon is one of the most popular Indian Fashion Bloggers who made a big name for herself in the Fashion Blogging Industry at 21.

Sharon started her journey into Fashion in her first year of college as a Fashion Photographer. She has assisted Praveen Bhatt, Delhi’s ace Fashion Photographer. She has recently completed her Graduation in Journalism Honors from University of Delhi, but her first love has always been Fashion.

At 19, Sharon started her Fashion Blog that eventually escalated in a full-fledged business. Her blog www.sharonkodann.com and her popular Instagram Presence as ‘Sharon Kodan’ is a success. She creates content on Fashion, Lifestyle, Beauty and Travel. Her audience adores and loves her sense of fashion. She is a Fashion influencer and a doze of daily fashion inspiration for her generation. She established herself as a renowned fashion Blogger in a due course of 2 years and has carved herself a niche to be the woman Entrepreneur in the field of fashion acquiring over 9,00,000+ weekly views across social media and website blogs.

Sharon has worked with the world’s leading fashion, luxury, beauty, travel and lifestyle brands, collaborating on bespoke content, editorials and social partnerships. Such as L’oreal Paris, Maybelline Newyork, Nivea, Koovs.com, Versace, Forever 21, Aldo Shoes, Myntra.com, Stalkbuylove.com, Sephora, Fastrack, Shein.com, Daniel Wellington, Motorola, Honor Phones, Timex Watches, Lavie Bags, etc.

Along with that Sharon has also been the face of Craftsvilla Sarees for their video advertisements worldwide for the year 2018-2019.

In Sharon’s words, 'Fashion captured through photography was just an avocation that I converted to vocation. My favorite style on the mood board is Street Style and Bohemian. I love the idea of cotton being blown on warm winds of the Bahamas over the sea, which reflects freedom, attitude and all the colors of the world.'

Sharon has always been an above average student at school and has managed to balance her studies and her work very well.

Sharon has further plans to continue her Post Graduate studies from Paris in Luxury and Fashion sector and alongside continue running her Fashion Blog in Paris as well. As a young entrepreneur Sharon believes that Passion, Vision, Hard work and consistency can take you places.