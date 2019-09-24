Meet Priya Jethani a successful TV Host talks about her journey

She is the talk of the town every week from her fashion to the celebrities she meets week on week! The host of the longest running lifestyle magazine show Zee Connect on Zee TV & the most prominent faces in the UAE television space. Priya Jethani, a TV anchor, an emcee, a model and an influencer among the South Asian audience! There is no Bollywood celebrity who does not know her.

Apart from TV representer she is also an emcee she has hosted various corporate, public, and private events in Dubai and abroad and honestly it feels amazing to be on camera.

Talking about her background she Born and brought up in Dubai, UAE, did her schooling from her Own English High School Dubai, followed by Bachelors in Marketing from the University of Wollongong in Dubai and further followed it up with an MBA at SP Jain Dubai again specializing in Marketing.

She found her calling with a media based job after 7 years of working as an analyst in a research firm. Decided to give a shot to her childhood dream of being part of the modeling and acting industry and began by signing up for the Mrs. India Dubai International 2016 pageant and won the FIRST RUNNER-UP title in that. That opened up doors to a whole lot of modeling and acting work for a few months after that until she landed her first TV anchor's role in Zee Connect.

My other interests include traveling and exploring new places. Another activity which started as an interest but has now become a way of life for me is yoga and I try to stick to the popular hashtag of #yogaeverydamnday.

FPJ does not endorse the above content.