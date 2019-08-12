Meet Next-Gen Entrepreneur CEO Ahmad Rashad

In the 21st century, you need to be the best to beat the giants of the world. We see so many young talents who have to change the definition of business. There are so many today who are under 30 and ruling the world like a boss and also giving good return to society with their social work.

CEO Ahmad Rashad, a renowned entrepreneur who has made his name from starting a business in $10,000 to millions in a short period of time. He was in 11th when he decided to start a company called Cargado, which was an energy drink company. Can you imagine this lad received the first award for his work at the age of 14. Now, how many entrepreneurs have received such honored as Rashad has received well I feel no one right.

He then started working in singing and entertainment company, but it didn't work for him for long. Then came the real decision of his life, which was stock, Forex market work. You will not believe in no time this guy had made it massive income by working with Airbnb, and he has built his own Shopify stores. His earning crossed $1,00,000 in 2018 and more than 620 people endorsed under him.

After achieving success in Forex. Ahmad Rashad than started his own credit company "Elite credit and business services". In which he was able to bring the business of whopping $3.2 million.

There is also another side of this young entrepreneur, and that is the social side. He believes in earning that we all know, but he also believes in giving back to the society that very few know. He is doing lots of charity work around the places helping needy people and guiding young ones how to grow in life. He has done lots of good work in recent time with his charity work.

People like CEO Ahmad Rashad is an institution who are born to inspire people to form their life journey. Rashad is still very young, and he has a whole life to share with society, and we wish this guy inspire more and more people around the places and also continue his charity work for needy people.