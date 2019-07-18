Meet Naief Memon An Emerging Techno Entrepreneur of India

Technology is part of today's routine life, and no one can deny it. It has taken our world businesses to the next level and also benefited many individuals in terms of popularity, but the question is how it is done, and who does it? Well, Answer is, you need a team of experts who can drive you to your destination with their expertise.

Role of competent experts is vital in today's time for every business and individuals to grow in this competitive world. If you are not able to expand your reach, then you will fall short to get success.

Naief Memon, a young Techno friendly Entrepreneur, is taking the world by storm with his exceptional work with his company NOFILTR, they have changed lives of many celebs, and he and his team are masters of this trending business of our time.

The last couple of years are game-changing years for Naief Memon and Hardik Zaveri, as they are part of many new ventures besides there partnership at NOFILTR group. One of their group companies NOFILTR social which is headed by Sumeth Chaphekar he manages and handles various social media influencers who are having millions of follower on Youtube, Instagram, Tik Tok and other social media platforms. These three are taking their business at another level by distributing their work smartly.

It looks simple, but it's not, you have to be smart and quick in your decisions to manage professionals work. It needs expertise and awareness of technology which should be excellent than others in the market because it is the most competitive business, and Naief is doing exceptionally well by being in the first list.

Naief Memon is a calm mover, but his every move is big with superb business strategies, and his performance speaks a lot. He is not a traditional businessman; he peculiarly tries innovative things and Man! he is making it more influential with all his ideas because it suits to the modern trend of the business and no guessing its techno-friendly.

Wishing Naief and his expert team more success in coming years and we expect many more good things from young trendsetter Naief Memon which can increase business possibilities in India with his Endeavour’s.