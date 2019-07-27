Meet India's best tattoo artist Kamz Inkzone

Kamz is a talented tattoo artist based in Jalandhar. He is a founder and owner of his own tattoo parlour, Kamz Inkzone, the artist enjoys a celebrity clientele, who come to him for intricately created bespoke designs.

Kamz was first inspired by the art while he was at school after watching a friend draw a tattoo design on his wrist with a pen. Since then, Kamz became hooked and turned his drawing passion into a profession. He convinced his parents to send him to Ludhiana, where he learned the craft from tattoo expert Nick Sharma.

After a few more years of studying and travelling across India and Nepal, Kamz has now become one of the finest tattoo artists in Punjab. He has attended many International Tattoo Conventions. He was the only invitee to participate from Punjab in the 2nd International Tattoo Convention held in Goa. He feels attending such events helps him in learning detailing of portrait and 3D tattoos. According to him, such events give him the opportunity to interact with world-class tattoo artists and exchange new ideas and designs.

Incorporating different designs to create a new one is Kamz’s most favorite part of tattooing as it requires a solid imagination and vision. Kamz tries to remain as humble as possible even after achieving success not only in India but internationally too. He still insists he is in the learning phase and the works of great artists inspire him the most.

The celebrity status of Kamz brought him to participate in a captive reality television series of game show – Ace of Space season 1 from MTV. He said it was a great experience sharing some space with other people.