Meet Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’ – a popular YouTuber who is changing the scenario of the fitness industry

Fitness has flourished in today’s time by leaps and bounds and the influencers have played an important role by educating health and wellness to the people. Gaurav Taneja is that popular name on social media who is known for his incredible content about fitness. He has two YouTube channels named ‘Flying Beast’ and ‘Fit Muscle TV’ which are very distinct from each other. While the former is the channel where he shares vlogs and his daily lifestyle stories, the latter has got the best content about fitness, bodybuilding, nutrition and much more.

He enjoys a crazy fan following in the digital domain. While ‘Flying Beast’ clocks 1.73 million subscribers, ‘Fit Muscle TV’ has got more than 1.2 million subscribers. Gaurav was born on July 9, 1986, in Kanpur and currently, he is staying in Delhi. His wife Ritu and his daughter Kaira have very often appeared in his vlogs which has garnered more than a million views. A pass-out from IIT, Kharagpur, he has been a pilot by profession and is a fitness influencer now. He had begun his workout since his school and like everyone, Salman Khan had been his inspiration to stay fit.

Taneja was one of the biggest and strongest guys among his friends. He used to squat with a weight of 180 kg and deadlift with 200 kg during his college. That sparked a competitive spirit in him and saw him become a national level bodybuilder with winning his first three consecutive shows. While speaking about inspiring people through a digital medium, Gaurav said, “I really want people to eat healthy food and stay fit. People should read more and do more research before coming to any conclusion and ‘Fit Muscle TV’ is the platform which will give them a detailed insight into the aspects of fitness.”

His passion for fitness has been an inspirational force for many people. Moreover, Gaurav Taneja was also invited to deliver a TEDx speech at the Manipal University in Jaipur. Today he is a youth icon who has been spreading positivity and giving a ray of hope to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle. He expressed love and gratitude to all his fans for making him one of the biggest fitness influencers in India.

