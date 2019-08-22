Meet Gaurav Parikh, a restaurateur who paved the way with constant determination and perseverance

Gaurav Parikh (Richboyz), the Co-Founder of Bombay Adda, R-Adda and the Director of Richboyz Entertainment Private Limited. Established in 2006, Richboyz Entertainment has tirelessly worked towards making Richboyz, India’s leading event management & celebrity management company & continue to do the same till date. Known for its excellent credentials the company has gradually made its mark in the hospitality business that today it is known as the “Pioneer Of the Event Management Company".

Over the years Gaurav has assured a cumulative expansion of Gaurav's operations across the country by establishing 5 restaurants across 3 cities. Its umbrella of brands includes Bombay Adda and R Adda. Starting out as an outsider to the hospitality industry, today Gaurav is highly respected and well-known in the restaurant business in India. He is known for his uncanny ability to provide unusual and novel experiences in all his ventures.

Richboyz Entertainment started their showcase with India pioneer Clubs like Poison , Enigma , Hype , Kitty Su , Playboy etc with innumerable droves of Corporate Events in the mainstream lineup for Companies. Richboyz Entertainment are partners with R-Adda, Bombay Adda, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa which are the pioneers hub across the globe & the most successful outlets in the current nightlife & dine out. They scheme to open their next segment of Bombay adda in Jaipur, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkatta, Pune & Dubai.

In a very short period of time, properties under Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd have become Mumbai's favorite with unparalleled star power to give the party goers a never-before experience.

Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd boasts of a list of elite clientele comprising of Sohail Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Baba Siddique John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Sood, Manish Paul, Maniesh Paul, Siddharth Roy kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor, Govinda, Sharman Joshi, Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Karan Tacker, Raai Laxmi, Ankita Lokhande, Karishma Tanna, Sunny Leone, Zayed khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Tia Bajpai, Rashami Desai, Jimmy Shergill, Upen Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Neha Dhupia & many more.

Gaurav Parikh , Ketul Parikh , Anuj Chugh & Vicky Chugh, Directors of Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. says "We approach every project with meticulous attention to detail and obsessive precision. Regardless of size and scope, we treat every event like a business with clear strategic goals, defined milestones, and a comprehensive plan to ensure that your event is delivered on time and on budget. We put our client's first. We learn about their business, we focus on their challenges, and their strategies to support their goals.”