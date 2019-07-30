Meet Dynamic-Stylish Entrepreneur Manish Gandhi

Manish Gandhi could rest on his laurels as one of the most prominent names in the Indian exhibition industry scene, but not one to coast, he followed his vision for the overall growth and advancement of the health, fitness and sports industry in India by launching the multi-city IHFF expo in 2016. It was his vision to bring the fitness industry stakeholders and international fitness events under one roof that gave birth to the IHFF extravaganza.

Meet the motivational founder of IHFF, who is committed to changing lives, whether through his expo or mentoring and advising his thousands of social media followers. It is his passion to connect to the Indian audience in order to promote awareness about the importance and benefits of health and physical fitness, which has made IHFF the most awaited event for fitness enthusiasts across the country within a short span of three years.

In these three years Manish Gandhi has brought to India the who’s who of the international bodybuilding scene - like Kai Greene, Shannon Dey, Team Bombshell, Big Rammy, Roelly Winklaar, Ahmad Ashkanani, Jeremy Buendia and Brian Shaw, to name just a few. The show has boasted of guest posing sessions by the likes of popular IFBB professional bodybuilder and Indian actor Varinder Singh Ghuman and Mr. Asia 2010 - Suhas Khamkar, as also star appearances by Rannvijay Singh of MTV Roadies fame, Mr. World - Thakur Anoop Singh and IFBB Figure Pro – Rita Singh.

In association with Sheru Angrish, who spearheaded the transformation of Bodybuilding in the country, Manish Gandhi brought the international bodybuilding platform to India, ensuring that athletes have easy access and opportunity to win pro cards without spending a fortune on them.

With 1,50,000+ visitors, 500+ exhibitors and 25,000 sqm area encompassing panel discussions, product demos, celebrity interactions and key highlight features such as Olympia Amateur India and Sheru Classic, IHFF has become India’s premier expo showcasing India's unique qualities as a center for health and fitness in Asia, while also providing exhibitors infinite opportunities for crystallizing business tractions and brand building.

Though Manish Gandhi has already paved the way for a holistic and sustainable transformation of the fitness industry in India, he asserts that this is only the tip of the iceberg. As he continues to strive to deliver maximum benefits to all key players in the industry, IHFF continues to evolve to greater heights each passing day.