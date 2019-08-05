Meet Dr. Amit Bhasin – One of the best and the most celebrated dermatologists of India

A person must always remember to be the best among all because it is your work that speaks. There goes a saying that action speaks louder than words. To give an apt example of the same, Amit Bhasin goes in sync with it. He is a doctor who practises Dermatology, Cosmetology and is a Dermatosurgeon. Among all the dermatologists of our country, he is the first dermatologist to go to Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. One of the interesting facts about Dr. Bhasin is that he is one of the very few dermatologists in the world who has pursued MBA after completing post graduation in dermatology.

In today’s time, he has established his name in the field of dermatology not just in India but across the globe. He has been associated with Bharat Family Clinics which is affiliated to Johns Hopkins International, USA. The Bharat Family Clinics is now headed by HCL and is renamed to HCL Avitas Healthcare. On July 8, 2017, he launched his very own skin and wellness clinic named Prive at DLF Phase IV in Gurugram, Haryana.

The main USP of his clinic is that it if first of its kind to treat any skin problems, dental problems and muscular or joint pain and to give best medical care to its patients. His clinic was inaugurated by Haryana’s PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh. Apart from this, Dr. Bhasin has got many A-listers of Bollywood as his clients and he has also met stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone among others.

Alongside practising medicine, he has been enthusiastically been practising his hobby of modelling and has walked the ramp for leading designers of the country. Moreover, Dr. Amit Bhasin has also done a few print shoots, worked with international brands and has been a part of multiple beauty pageants as a jury member. Without any doubt, it would not be wrong to say that apart from being a top dermatosurgeon, he can also give you a run for your money with his good looks and super charming personality.