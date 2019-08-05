Mayursinh Vijubha Jadeja, a man of making ideas happen

Start where you are, use what you have - Mayursinh Vijubha Jadeja also known as Mayurdhvaj Jadeja belongs to the city of Rajkot, Gujarat. His father represented the Indian Army in Kargil War and won the sena medal, given this attribute, Mayurdhvaj held 1st position in NCC rifle shooting competitions and many other rifle shooting sessions, he is also known as a highly driven sport enthusiast who plays like he is in first and trains like he is in second.

It is even more interesting when we come across how Mayursinh influenced many youth through his lifestyle and achievements. This public influencer has a unique and pleasing sense of fashion which makes him a role model for the youth, as a result, many brands approached for collaborations.

Daniel Wellington, Mountwell India and many other brands amongst his collaborations which are well renowned. Jadeja also manages a business estate all by himself which his father started in 2001- Shree Raj Group of Industries runs many trusts and its a leading company in security services and food, beverages etc. Lately, Mayursinh is also executing the plan to expand his business across the country.

No only a successful entrepreneur and sports enthusiast, Mayursinh is much more added to it, being a style icon for the youth, he has paved his path towards effective blogging and styling tips for the mass. The more we unfold about this gentleman, we discover a new dimension of his life- this big boy amazes us with his big toys too, the passion for owning luxurious rides is one more thing that makes him a role model for the youth, some of his exquisite rides are Harley, Cruisers, Jeep and many other symbol vehicles.

Kindness is a wonderful way to let a struggling soul know that there is still love in this world, Jadeja along with Shree Raj Group has initiated drives for the needy, worked towards various causes, observed blood camp etc for the good of the society and to extend a helping hand to the needy. A complete man by all true means we can never get tired of complementing him.

We wish him all the best as he continues to move onto various stages of his life. Mayursinh Vijubha Jadeja is meant to conquer the era by all means.