Mayank Mishra's passion and creativity helped him make it big in the digital world

Mayank Mishra, is just 18 but at this very young age, he is breaking boundaries in the digital world. With self-learned skills and blooming talent, he is known to be the Youngest Talent Manager in India. Mayank is managing the biggest social media artists in the country by working with the founder of "The Hasley India".

He plays a crucial role as an Influencer Associate in the newly founded artist managing firm, FameGame Management. The company was introduced in the early 2019 but already has various famous names under their wing such as Ashish Chanchlani, Slayy Point, Rishhsome, Triggered Insaan and many major Instagram Influencers. Mayank not only plays the role of a manager but also contributes to the core of Digital Marketing in the company.

Mayank's journey started as a graphic designer where he used to create memes and has over 20k followers on Instagram. He was always sure about his passion to work in the digital world alongside focusing on his medical too. As he belongs to medical background, it was but natural that Mayank was expected to follow the same footpath as his father.

But his knew he wanted to make it big in the marketing filed and his passion brought him to Delhi which helped him become the youngest talent manager in India. He is not only professionally associated with big names like Ashish Chanchlani, Slayy Point, Rishhsome, Triggered Insaan but is also the man behind the camera for “The Hasley India” and “Pataakha”.

His creative and funny memes helped him to het noticed by a lot of people and he bagged the chance to work with The Hansley India. Mayank Mishra is truly an inspiration to the youth and to those who dream to make it large in the field of creativity and digital market. He holds a vision to grow big in his field and get known because of his talent.