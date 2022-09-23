Masik Shivratri: Significance, pooja, and more..

Masik Shivratri: September 24, 2022 |

As per Hindu Calendar, Masik Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of each month during the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) half.

Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivaratri means ‘night of Lord Shiva’. Masik Shivratri is observed every month whereas Mahashivratri once in a year.

It is considered as the darkest night because it comes before Amavasya.

It is believed that the fast of Masik Shivratri helps to attain desired partners.

Masik Shivratri of this month starts on September 24, 2022 at 02:30 am and ends on September 25, 2022 at 03:12 am. The tithi is Ashwina, Krishna Chaturdashi.

Significance of Masik Shivratri

It is said that if you chant 'Om Namah Shivay' for the entire day and night, then you can keep yourself away from all worldly desires.

With this fast, one can attain salvation, liberation, and freedom from all the stress and misfortunes of a lifetime.

How to observe fasting on Shivratri:

Take a bath with sesame seeds as it helps to remove body impurities.

After that, visit Shiva temple and do hymns, bhajans, and Lord Shiva's prayers.

Offer honey, sandalwood paste, yogurt, rosewater, flowers, Bel Patra (leaves and fruit), betel leaves (paan), rice, and fruits, to worship Shiva Linga.

Diyas and incense sticks are lighted to invoke Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Devotees also apply sacred ash (vibhuti or bhasma) on their forehead.

The mantra ' Om Namah Shivay' is chanted throughout the day and night. and is capable of liberating you from your previous sins.

Observe a fast and break your fast by having fruits, dry fruits, and other milk products.

Pooja:

You can do Shiva Ji Ki Aarti and chant:

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra,

Shiva Moola Mantra,

Shri Shiva Dhyanam,

Om Namah Shivaya,

Karpur Gauram Karunavtaaram Mantra,

Shiv Mantra Avankiyaan Vihitaavataran,

Shiva Dhyan Mantra,

Nirvana Shatakam 6,

Bhavishyapuranam - Suryatejovarnanam.

Do Shiv Chalisa, Shivaratri Stuti and Shiv Rudrashtakam Stotram.