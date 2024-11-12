Manisha Koirala Reveals Struggles With 'Debilitating Headaches': Know What Causes It & Tips To Combat It

Instagram

Manisha Koirala who made a loud comeback in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Heeramandi, revealed that once a month she gets "debilitating headaches" and doesn't know what causes it. The Bollywood actress then shared how she copes with it and asked her followers to share their tips too.

Manisha on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself resting in bed. She wrote, "Headache Struggles. Hey friends! I'm sharing something personal today, hoping it might resonate with some of you." "I get debilitating headaches once a month, and it's always a mystery - is it dehydration, lack of sleep, bad food, or stress? Or it's all of the above!

What is a Debilitating Headache?

A debilitating headache is an intense headache that makes it hard to function in daily life. It can cause throbbing pain, often focused on one side of the head, and may be accompanied by symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. People experiencing a debilitating headache may find it difficult to focus, move, or do regular tasks.

What causes these headaches?

Debilitating headaches have various triggers, depending on the type. Migraines, for example, are often caused by stress, hormonal changes, specific foods, or sleep disruptions. Common tension headaches may result from muscle strain due to stress, poor posture, or excess screen time.

Cluster headaches are rare but are intensely painful and can be set off by alcohol or smoking. Dehydration, (sleep issues too much or too little), and environmental factors like bright lights or strong smells can also play a role.

Solutions to deal with delibating headaches

Koirala shared a few tips to combat this headache. She said, "Shutting down for a day or two, escaping into soothing audiobooks or music, eating light, hydrating lots, and meds. Anyone else experience this? How do you cope? I'm determined to break this cycle! Sharing your tips and tricks might just help me (and others!) find relief."

Manisha Koirala opened up about her challenging journey with cancer in October. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She keeps sharing her fitness tips and workouts on her Instagram page.