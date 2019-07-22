Manish Singh, aka Youngest Digital Entrepreneur making his Name Count in the list of Top Digital Marketing Guru of the World

What if I say A boy who is just 20 doing college from Delhi Technical Campus - IP university earning in eight-figures. Will you believe it? Well, I know many of you will ask how it is possible.

It is not pretended, its real Manish Singh aka Digital Marketing Entrepreneur has taken the world by storm with his progress in three years in the Digital Marketing world with his miraculous work.

Manish Singh was inspired by Neil Patel and Garyvee who are the most prominent name in Digital Marketing and counted as Legends of this field. Learning from their footsteps, Manish Singh has come along way in three years time, and he has mastered himself in Digital Marketing, and currently, he has emerged as a youngest Digital Marketing Entrepreneur of the world.

Manish Singh started as a freelancer and then slowly he began to get useful clients, so, he didn't waste time and create his own company called ZZED Media. Right now, ZZED Media has become the first choice in Digital Marketing. Manish Singh has worked to achieve this tag of Youngest Digital Marketing Entrepreneur, and it is not simple to accomplish.

Manish is also completing his studies in B.tech from Electronics and communication. He understands the importance of studies. So he has not left his studies even after achieving tremendous success in his business.

Manish Singh also gives his expert advice, and for that, he charges 499 for 15minutes expert talk. His consulting work has helped many people in recent times. His company, ZZED Media, also provides an essential course for Digital Marketing in just 2499rs. Now that's cool; you get an expert coach who explains you latest things of Digital Marketing in just 2499rs isn't it useful? Surely it is.

According to Manish Singh, it is just starting of Digital Marketing in India; we will see lots more new things with the growth of the Internet in India. More companies will try Digital Marketing to survive in this competitive world. There will be no space for the business people who don't attempt Digital Marketing in the coming years. It will be part of the business routine process. Manish Singh even feels you will see Government will especially start Digital Marketing courses or include in studies in coming years.