Makeup artistry, the science behind Anubha Dawar's creative flair

When your hobby becomes your job, it is truly worthwhile. Anubha Dawar displays her love and expertise on make up as a renowned personality in the beauty industry. Having associated with Make up studio since 2009, Anubha is star studded and created a war with her exceptional flair.

Anubha Dawar started her journey with the prestigious certification in Professional make up artistry from London College of Fashion affiliated academy. Besides, obtaining esteemed certification in make up artistry, she has also scored meritorious accreditation in B.A Honours Degree (Psychology) from the Delhi University. Later, to refine the artistry skills got associated with World renowned Make up pioneers like Sameer Khouzami, Huda Beauty, Bobby Brown etc. Currently, she is working for Make up Studio training center as the Head of Training's for Makeup Studio India. Anubha continues her cakewalk and bestows the upcoming Makeup expert generation with pan India Make up seminars, training sessions with her amazing brush work technique.

Dawar believes in empowering the lot with comprehensive study of makeup artistry and puts her best foot forward. A huge number of makeup aspirants benifitted from her consecutive seminars and sessions held across the country. Through her teaching skills she also helps them in developing business skills, communication skills and all other beneficial classification required to bring out the best in a promising makeup professional. She has been successfully appointed as the International assessor for VTCT (UK), the highest beauty accreditation and is already on her way to launch her own academy and bridal studio.

The benevolent also fetched herself some honourable opportunities to work in shows and projects for some top designers and brands such as Amazon India Fashion Week 2018, India Runway Week, FDDI etc. And as for celebrities Zareen Khan, Mugdha Godse, Gauhar Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar etc are all decked up by Anubha Dawar. Her stunning work has been featured in many famous publications like Femina, Beauty Launchpad, La Fiesta etc. She also bagged honorary accolades - the Women Appreciation Award 2017, Millennium Brilliance Award 2017 for the best signature bridal make up Artist in Delhi, I Diva Most preferred Trainer 2016 etc.

We wish this very talented to do well in everything she does in her life ahead.