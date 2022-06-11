Make your workspace eco-friendly in these seven easy ways

Eco-sustainability has become one of the biggest concerns of the corporate world today. A sustainable and eco-friendly workspace strikes a perfect balance between personal and professional well-being. Sustainability is not just important to conserve the environment, it is also a great way to bring together your employees to create an ideal work culture. A sustainable culture promotes productivity and work-life balance.

Promote recycling

Recycling is one of the most important steps in creating a sustainable and eco-friendly workspace. You can promote it in your workspace by launching an office recycling programme. You can kickstart this by installing recycling bins around the workspace including cabins, kitchens, and common rooms. Encourage people to recycle by posting reminders or sending weekly emails. Make sure every employee is aware of the programme.

Monitor electricity consumption

In most workplaces, machinery and lights are unnecessarily used. This adds to the growing pollution as well as electricity bills. You can promote electricity conservation at your workplace by introducing eco-friendly practices like energy management campaigns. Place stickers around the power supply or switchboards to encourage employees to turn off the light when not used. You can go a step further and install automatic lights with motion sensors to conserve electricity. Arrange regular maintainence schedules for the machinery that causes more energy consumption.

Promot the use of bicycle

There are various benefits of asking your employees to walk or bike to work. It not only promotes eco-sustainability but also keeps them fit. You can encourage more employees to ride bikes or walk to work by offering them incentives at the end of the month in the form of recognition, prizes, or cash bonuses.

Contactless workplace and washrooms

COVID-19 has transformed the way we work. The average workplace has over 40 shared touchpoints. Washroom hygiene plays an important role in the well-being of the employees. Automated toilet fittings are the need of the hour. From flush to soap and sanitiser dispensers, the washrooms should be automated to make the workspace hygienic and eco-friendly. Sensory fittings will reduce the wastage of water and electricity. Thus, switching from manual fittings to sensory and automated fittings can make the workspace eco-friendly.

Choose suppliers carefully

To create a more eco-sustainable workplace, you need to audit your suppliers. If you want to curb pollution, you should buy repurposed or preloved office essentials including computers, printers, and coffee makers. For instance, install a multi-functional office printer, which will replace not only the printer but also the copier, scanner and fax machine. Sustainability should be your priority when it comes to choosing vendors and suppliers. Choose a cafeteria service that packs food items in compostable packing and provides more vegetarian options.

Use natural light as much as possible

When choosing a place to build your office, choose a space illuminated with natural light. This will reduce your electricity consumption. If that’s not possible, try to use light colours and place mirrors around the space to enhance the light you get. Using natural light as much as possible has a variety of health benefits. It keeps your employees healthy and maintains a fresh atmosphere most of the day.

Since an organisation is composed of various individuals, it is ideal to encourage your workers to opt for eco-friendly practices and create an environment healthy for all.

(The writer is CEO and MD, Euronics)

