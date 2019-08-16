Maitham Hubail to join the list of the top 10 Digital marketing specialist in the world

Maitham Hubail from Bahrain having big dreams and a successful idea of being a renowned name in the digital marketing world started his company @askbahrain which works in Online marketing sector and is Bahrain’s leading Q&A portal.

Maitham Hubail from working with celebrities on digital reputation management to obtaining number one ranking for his blog Maitham has his hands on all the digital marketing sector.

Today he is one the most resourceful entrepreneur in his field. Having to take up a number of projects, Maitham has made his way to the moons with his tremendous digital marketing knowledge.

Maitham Hubail is Google's certified partner and carries 15 years of experience and taking over a number of Digital marketing projects across the region.

Maitham Hubail has influenced a number of digital bugs with his tremendous digital media power and potential. He is an active member of the Social Media club, Bahrain and encourages youth to build up their own startups guiding them for business generation and expansion and has made honourable reputation in the digital marketing industry.