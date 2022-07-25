Mahashivratri 2022: Food items to try during the holy month

Image credit: Google

The Hindu calendar's fifth month, Shravan, also known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, often falls between July and August according to the Gregorian calendar. It is said that anyone who maintains a fast on a Monday during this month will have all of his wishes granted by Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan begins on July 14 and ends on August 12 with Shravan Purnima. Here is a list of foods that you must try while fasting during this holy month.

Kuttu ke atte ki puri

Simply replace your ordinary flour with kuttu ka atta, mash in some boiling potatoes, rock salt, and chopped coriander, then thoroughly knead the dough to make this delectable meal. Small puris should be rolled out and served with aloo or curd. This recipe is a main course pleasure that will keep you satisfied even when you're fasting.

Fruit chaat

By adding some rock salt, sugar, and lime juice to freshly chopped fruits of your choice and turning them into a lovely salad, you may make your fast more fascinating. Fruit salad is not only a good choice since it is healthful, but it also fills you up.

Vratwale aloo

The simplest recipe, which can be made in a matter of minutes, is this one. To make this simple recipe, you only need a few items, including potato, coriander leaves, mild spices, rock salt, and oil. Add some curd if you wish to enhance the flavour of this dish.

Sabudana kheer

The festive food kheer is a perennial favourite. Although it is not permitted to consume rice and other cereals when fasting, it can be a little challenging to have rice-based desserts like kheer. So, indulging in kheer guilt-free is made best possible by making this sabudana kheer. This straightforward dish just requires a few ingredients: milk, sugar, cardamom, and sabudana.

Meethi lassi

The ideal food to keep you hydrated and satisfied during fasts is curd, and sugar just enhances the flavour of this treat. Additionally, curd's microbial content aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

