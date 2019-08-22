Love school fame Vishakha Raghav to get her big Bollywood break

Vishakha Raghav the diva who sizzled the reality show Love school 3 with her astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the b'town world.

That's right a birdie informed us about the diva signing a well-renowned banner for her debut.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from a reality show, Vishakha is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Vishakha will also be seen in an upcoming web series having well-renowned Starcast under an ace production house.