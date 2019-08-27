Lifestyle Influencer Dylan Jacob and his philosophies of life

As a lifestyle influencer, Dylan Jacob’s posts regularly on various social media profiles reaching out to his audience, making a difference in their lives and motivating them to achieve success no matter how hard they have to try. In one of his posts, Dylan writes, “Don’t let people feed you the lie that works is just a means to an end. Figure out what you’re passionate about in life and find a way to monetize it.” A lot of people have been able to find motivation in these lines and many of his followers continually look up to him for such thoughts to keep them inspired.

In yet another post, Dylan reiterated the importance of being unique and focusing on working towards your unique goals. He says, “There is no mold to fit you into. These are all stereotypes, not reality. Every person is unique.” For people who often lose their vision in life trying to live up to someone else’s expectations, this can be an important message coming from a young mind who brings in a fresh perspective to life and uses his experiences to motivate thousands of others around the world find meaning in their life instead of settling for something that they do not like.

Lastly, he mentions how hard work always pays off as he talks about the hard work that he has put in so that he can be where he is today. In a post where he flaunts a recently bought car, Dylan talks about the importance of putting everything to your work so that you can achieve your goals. He mentions how things won’t happen overnight and success takes time, but all the hard work you put in will eventually pay off so that you can soak in the success.