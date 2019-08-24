Lifestyle and fashion influencer Meeta Vengapally opens up about her exciting new launch and her life managing kids and business

Ladies, can we really have it all? This is a hotly debated topic. Some might say yes, some might say no, and some are out there going for it and proving that with the right attitude and support anything can be done. Women are expanding their online presence and proving they are a force to reckon with. They are launching and establishing successful businesses while fulfilling their responsibilities towards their families. It's a tricky dance, but one that women have mastered, this has helped them to propel their careers while allowing them to "have it all."

One woman, in particular, is proving herself to be a trailblazer in the Silicon Valley with her fitness and nutrition company. Meeta Vengapally, a model, lifestyle influencer, serial entrepreneur, and spokesperson for over 500 brands recently launched Garnysh after realizing that the fitness and nutrition apps available in the market were not showing their customers the whole picture. She saw an opportunity to do better, and she took it. Garnysh is different from its competitors as it not only tracks a user's fitness and nutrition goals but also goes one step further by analyzing data and providing a custom meal plan. Garnysh then partners with local suppliers to create and supply customized healthy meals right to the customer's doorstep. This is a win for seriously health-conscious people who watch their weight loss journey closely or sweat in demanding workouts.

Meeta claims that the idea for Garnysh came to her when she was trying to lose weight after delivering her second child. If anyone understands how to manage family, life, kids, and business, it's definitely Meeta Vengapally. Meeta had both her children while in grad school and still graduated with honors. Staying healthy was a challenge, but she knew she had to make it a priority. After struggling to shed the baby weight, Meeta found a passion for CrossFit, and she never looked back. Developing Garnysh was a real passion for her because the concept helped her meet her own goals while juggling all the responsibilities that modern-day women do. Armed with this idea, she knew she had something that could help others achieve their goals and positively impact their quality of life.

Meeta is a success-driven woman and loves the excitement of launching a new company, but she admits that it wasn't always easy managing her career responsibilities alongside her personal life. Even with the full support of her family, Meeta admits it's still tough because being an entrepreneur is a 24/7 job. She knows that to have it all, sometimes you can't do it all, and her management style is inspiring. When discussing her team, Meeta explains, "I like to hire people who possess the skills and abilities that I don't have, and then nourish and support their talents."