Life of a Food enthusiast - Parth Bajaj

Parth Bajaj an Indian food blogger who has been crushing the Instagram game for quite some time now, has now started to achieve remarkable milestones on other platforms too!

Having a total reach of more than 355k followers across all the digital platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok, he has now become a social media star!

“I didn’t know where blogging would take me, when I started. I just knew this was something I want to try, I didn’t know this decision would change my entire life”, exclaimed Parth!

Apart from food blogging, Parth has been working as a full time food photographer, home baker and a digital marketer!

“I have been able to monetise something I love doing, something which doesn’t feel like work, it comes from within, it’s all a part of me,” added Parth.

As a food blogger, he gets to try and review all sorts of delicacies from different parts of the world. As he has already covered most of his hometown Nagpur, Parth also likes to travel a lot to hunt down the local cuisines in various cities of India.

He also has curated the menu for a couple of food brands, where he includes his signature recipes for them to feature.

When asked what he likes about his work, Parth said, “I like to bring new trends to the table, something which hasn’t been done before. So I introduced the concept of Food walks and Meet n greets, with my fellow bloggers. Both of these events allow our followers to meet us, and explore the unexplored with us.” He certainly is a trend setter.

“I want to travel the world, for the love of exploring all varieties of food, humanely possible to eat! I’m no Bear Grylls but I certainly love to experiment.” He said when we asked what food means to him.